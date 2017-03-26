Justice League trailer released

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

President Trump says he is moving on from the congressional health care bill after Speaker Paul Ryan failed to gather enough votes to pass it through the House of Representatives. In a statement after the bill's failure was announced, the president said that Obamacare would prove to be a disaster in 2017 and that Democrats would eventually work with him to draft a replacement.

