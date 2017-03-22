Auto restoration business Vans & Customs sold

In business since 1984 at 721 Ave. W., Bradenton, owner Cary Angel says it is time to slow down.
James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Latest News

The ABCs of charter schools

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws. Find out what sets them apart from traditional public and private schools.

Editor's Choice Videos