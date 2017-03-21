Faces of LECOM Park: Craig Warzecha

Katy Perry and America Ferrera were honored by the Human Rights Campaign for their advocacy for equality at the 2017 Los Angeles Gala. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), singer Troye Sivan, and many other special guests spoke out for America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.
Judge Neil Gorsuch gave his opening statement on Monday, the first day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. "If I am confirmed, I will do all my powers permit, to be a faithful servant to the constitution and laws of this great nation," Gorsuch said.
On February 15, 2017, scientists and staff from the National Science Foundation’s Amundsen Scott Station at the South Pole boarded a specially equipped Air National Guard C-130 for the last scheduled flight from the South Pole for nine months. During the Antarctic winter, it gets so cold that hydraulic lines and other mechanical systems freeze, making air travel to the South Pole hazardous.
The Justice Department and FBI do not have any information supporting President Trump's tweets alleging that President Obama ordered him to be wiretapped, said FBI Director James Comey during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday.
FBI Director James Comey confirmed to the House Intelligence Committee that his agency is investigating possible links between the Russia government and Donald Trump campaign associates in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.
When Mary Clancey first noticed she was “getting a little plump,” as she calls it, she thought it was perhaps from her time working the fudge counter at her local Boscov's Department Store in Pottsville, Pa. She would soon realize the situation was far more serious, resulting in a miraculous five-hour operation to remove a 140-pound cancerous tumor from her abdomen.
On Feb. 8, two thieves entered the Walgreens Liquor Store at 1751 Bonaventure Blvd. in Weston and in mere minutes were able to shoplift $2,450 worth of alcohol, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.