Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

Katy Perry and America Ferrera were honored by the Human Rights Campaign for their advocacy for equality at the 2017 Los Angeles Gala. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), singer Troye Sivan, and many other special guests spoke out for America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.