Palmetto bats go cold in Sarasota Baseball Classic opener against state-ranked Trinity Christian

The Justice Department and FBI do not have any information supporting President Trump's tweets alleging that President Obama ordered him to be wiretapped, said FBI Director James Comey during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday.
FBI Director James Comey confirmed to the House Intelligence Committee that his agency is investigating possible links between the Russia government and Donald Trump campaign associates in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.
When Mary Clancey first noticed she was “getting a little plump,” as she calls it, she thought it was perhaps from her time working the fudge counter at her local Boscov's Department Store in Pottsville, Pa. She would soon realize the situation was far more serious, resulting in a miraculous five-hour operation to remove a 140-pound cancerous tumor from her abdomen.
On Feb. 8, two thieves entered the Walgreens Liquor Store at 1751 Bonaventure Blvd. in Weston and in mere minutes were able to shoplift $2,450 worth of alcohol, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.