Congressman Vern Buchanan speaks about his town hall meeting in Sarasota

Pirates infielder Max Moroff grew up a Yankees and Derek Jeter fan. He enjoys his time at the beach and fishing with family at a lake for some relaxing downtime away from baseball. Video by Jason Dill.
Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) welcomed the Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny to Capitol Hill at the Friends of Ireland luncheon on Thursday. In preparation for the event, he asked his staff to give him a list of Irish jokes. Listen to his remarks to find out what their response was.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, said the countries "stand together in facing what was once a regional security challenge."
President Trump addressed his wiretapping claim during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday at the White House. Trump brought up Merkel's experience with U.S. wiretapping when he was questioned about his own allegations. In 2013, documents leaked by Edward Snowden revealed that the U.S. National Security Agency had tapped Merkel’s phone.