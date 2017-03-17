Senior health: eat well, live longer

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, said the countries "stand together in facing what was once a regional security challenge."
President Trump addressed his wiretapping claim during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday at the White House. Trump brought up Merkel's experience with U.S. wiretapping when he was questioned about his own allegations. In 2013, documents leaked by Edward Snowden revealed that the U.S. National Security Agency had tapped Merkel’s phone.