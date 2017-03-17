Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin visits the Pirates

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) welcomed the Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny to Capitol Hill at the Friends of Ireland luncheon on Thursday. In preparation for the event, he asked his staff to give him a list of Irish jokes. Listen to his remarks to find out what their response was.
President Trump addressed his wiretapping claim during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday at the White House. Trump brought up Merkel's experience with U.S. wiretapping when he was questioned about his own allegations. In 2013, documents leaked by Edward Snowden revealed that the U.S. National Security Agency had tapped Merkel’s phone.