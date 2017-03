More Videos

2:09 'Beauty and the Beast' composer discusses live-action remake

1:29 Manatee Pride, on its 4th year, expects to be bigger and better

0:49 Manufacturing money coming to SCF

2:55 Amazing moment a woman emerges from a terrifying mudslide in Peru

0:54 Gov. Rick Scott stops in Manatee County to encourage funding for Visit Florida, Enterprise Florida

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old

2:52 School officials talk about Palmetto High student who was killed by a car

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

3:31 Tim Tebow talks about Spring Training with the New York Mets

2:09 Lawyer talks about investigation into his pants catching fire during arson trial

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital and is training his new co-worker