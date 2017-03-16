Manufacturing money coming to SCF

Mosaic and the State College of Florida announced a $350,000 new manufacturing program on Thursday to be funded by Mosaic over the next two years.
Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham, Alabama police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.

Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban. At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off the beach

Brian Reaume's modified truck saved the day on March 4, when he pulled a stuck semi off the beach at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area in California. And how did the big rig even get there? Reaume said the driver was lost and attempted to turn around on the beach, but got stuck in the dry sand.

