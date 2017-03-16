School officials talk about Palmetto High student who was killed by a car

Manatee County school officials talk about Myquarios Kelly, 15, who was killed while walking to school Thursday morning.
Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

Latest News

Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban. At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Latest News

Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off the beach

Brian Reaume's modified truck saved the day on March 4, when he pulled a stuck semi off the beach at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area in California. And how did the big rig even get there? Reaume said the driver was lost and attempted to turn around on the beach, but got stuck in the dry sand.

Editor's Choice Videos