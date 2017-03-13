Meet some of the cast and crew of a new TNT show debuting in June and set in Palmetto

On March 6, 2014, Airman Michael Davidson was shot by Opelika, Alabama, police officer Phillip Hancock after he exited his vehicle along Interstate 85 in Alabama after Davidson's vehicle had been involved in an accident with a truck. Davidson was holding his black wallet, which the officer believed was a gun. A ruling by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama that Officer Hancock acted reasonably in shooting Davidson after repeatedly calling for Davidson to show his hands as he exited his sports utility vehicle.