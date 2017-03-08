Excellent educators honored

House intelligence committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence to back President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him during the 2016 campaign and suggested the news media were taking the president's tweets too literally. On Saturday, Trump tweeted, "Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!"