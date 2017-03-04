Families celebrate at annual Parrish Heritage Day Parade

Sarasota-based LGBTQ youth group ALSO Youth coordinators Molly and Jules talk about how *Emma, a 13-year-old transgender girl, started the need for them to create a trans support group more than a year ago.
Former Haiti President René Préval died at the age of 74 on March 3. Préval served as president during the devastating 2010 earthquake. He is the only president in Haitian history to serve two terms without being jailed, exiled or killed.
Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball.". He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun. According to the zoo, there will be a naming contest soon.
Republicans promised America during the 2016 election that they would repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump, during his joint address to Congress, laid out a series of proposals to do just that, including giving tax credits as incentives and allowing insurance plans to be sold over state lines.
"Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis.