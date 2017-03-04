Davie's Shelley and Bob Dolan are fans of the game

Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball.". He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun. According to the zoo, there will be a naming contest soon.
Republicans promised America during the 2016 election that they would repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump, during his joint address to Congress, laid out a series of proposals to do just that, including giving tax credits as incentives and allowing insurance plans to be sold over state lines.
"Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis.
Amid growing controversy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Thursday from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This was after The Washington Post revealed that contrary to testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, he had met with the Russian ambassador to the United States last September.
President Donald Trump said he has 'total' confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, while speaking aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford in Newport News, Va., on Thursday Sessions has come under fire for not disclosing his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States during his Senate confirmation hearing.