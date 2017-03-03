Mote internships create newfound love for octopus

Republicans promised America during the 2016 election that they would repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump, during his joint address to Congress, laid out a series of proposals to do just that, including giving tax credits as incentives and allowing insurance plans to be sold over state lines.
"Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis.
Amid growing controversy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Thursday from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This was after The Washington Post revealed that contrary to testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, he had met with the Russian ambassador to the United States last September.
Death Valley Explorer is a video podcast series that highlights the rich environmental and heritage landscapes of Death Valley National Park. Produced by the National Park Service in association with Bristlecone Media and Death Valley Natural History Association the official nonprofit partner of Death Valley National Park.