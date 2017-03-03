Mount Etna dazzles after dark

This week's eruption at Mount Etna was more dazzling than dangerous, but it hasn't always been that way.
Associated Press

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

Amid growing controversy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Thursday from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This was after The Washington Post revealed that contrary to testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, he had met with the Russian ambassador to the United States last September.

President says he has 'total' confidence in AG Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump said he has 'total' confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, while speaking aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford in Newport News, Va., on Thursday Sessions has come under fire for not disclosing his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States during his Senate confirmation hearing.

National

Explore Death Valley with the National Park Service

Death Valley Explorer is a video podcast series that highlights the rich environmental and heritage landscapes of Death Valley National Park. Produced by the National Park Service in association with Bristlecone Media and Death Valley Natural History Association the official nonprofit partner of Death Valley National Park.

Crime

Men rob convenience store with scoped rifle

Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.

