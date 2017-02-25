A LECOM Park vantage point

Unlike Dianna Marr, her sister, Nancy Hubbard, was distraught when she spoke to a 911 dispatcher after hearing Marr yell from the duplex next door that her son, Alexander, was dead. Marr was convicted Friday of aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence in the death of the 4-year-old boy, and faces up to 30 years in prison.
