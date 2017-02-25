Spring training baseball returns to Bradenton

President Donald Trump and his team discussed points within the administration's conservative agenda – from repealing Obamacare to school choice – at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
A 911 call from 4-year-old Alexander Marr's mother, Dianna Marr, showed a lack of emotion when she told a dispatcher she found her 4-year-old son dead, according to testimony at her trial. She was found guilty Friday by a Manatee County jury of aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence.
Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation.