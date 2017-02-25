Stephanie Jagrup sings the national anthem at the Pirates' home opener

The Pittsburgh Pirates played the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at LECOM Park.
Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

Trump and team descend on CPAC

President Donald Trump and his team discussed points within the administration's conservative agenda – from repealing Obamacare to school choice – at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Nancy Hubbard, Dianna Marr's sister, calls 911

Unlike Dianna Marr, her sister, Nancy Hubbard, was distraught when she spoke to a 911 dispatcher after hearing Marr yell from the duplex next door that her son, Alexander, was dead. Marr was convicted Friday of aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence in the death of the 4-year-old boy, and faces up to 30 years in prison.

