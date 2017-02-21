Lakewood Ranch's Devin Twenty discusses defense in latest blowout victory

As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare for their game in Tampa on Wednesday February, 22, 2017, Zeus McClurkin boarded the Yacht StarShip to make two trick shots on the Hillsborough River. Zeus appropriated named them the “Yacht Shots.”
On a tour of the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center Jan.31, 2017, reporters from the Miami Herald heard a detainee wailing and raging from behind closed doors, inside of his cell. The teen is 17-year-old Keishan Ross, an intellectually-impaired youth who is locked in a legal limbo with few options on where he can go. Nearly three weeks following the tour, Keishan is still being held at the detention center.
Artificial reefs in the Panhandle region of Florida have among the highest densities of Indo-Pacific lionfish in their invaded range. Biologists are trying to determine what drives recolonization and how reef fish communities respond following the removals and recolonization of lionfish.