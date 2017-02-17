Lakewood Ranch's Vincent Archibald looks forward to Saturday's soccer state title game

Newly released video shows a reputed gang member charged in the fatal shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in Chicago being beaten by another man in custody in a holding area in the Cook County courthouse.
Davie Police officers were dispatched to a residence off of Nova Dr and University Dr. A resident spotted this large snake under his vehicle that moved into the engine compartment just prior to officers arriving. It took three officers to remove the 11 foot Reticulated Python.
Police are asking the publics' help in identifying a group of crooks who stormed a North Miami urgent care armed with pistols on Feb. 10, 2017. The three suspects beat and shot at employees in the clinic. One of the suspects Zion K. Smith has been arrested by police. Two others are still at large.
African-American journalist April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in conversations about his “urban agenda.” He responded with "Do you want to set up the meeting?" and "Are they friends of yours?"