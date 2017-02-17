Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte react to Pirates outfield change

President Donald Trump said during a White House news conference on Thursday that he "had nothing to do with Russia" during the campaign. He initially did not provide a straight answer whether or not anyone on his staff had made contacts, but when pressed by reporters, he later said he wasn't aware of any.
In a video taken from the driver’s cab of train, a dirt biker jumps for his life as the high-speed V/Line train approaches near Melbourne, Australia. V/Line released the video in a call for the community to play it safe near rail lines.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton, Ohio is facing eight lawsuits alleging misconduct against inmates at the jail. The Board of Commissioners have also asked the Department of Justice to investigate potential civil rights violations and allegations of improper use of force against inmates. Sheriff Phil Plummer is defending his office and employees.
Shemika Charles, who also goes by 'Limbo Queen,' shimmies under an Toyota Tacoma truck while balancing trays of liquid. In less than 30 seconds she makes it to the other side and never spills a drop. Charles is a two-time Guinness World Record holder for limbo dancing.
Elizabeth Moore, the new owner of Triangle Ranch, hosted a brainstorming session in Myakka recently for people -- like park rangers, solar businesses, artists, county employees, museum employees, scientists and authors -- to give ideas on what she should do with the conservation easement.
While working in the Oroville Dam area during the spillway emergency and evacuation, CHP officers checked on some abandoned properties and came across animals including kangaroos, miniature deer and zebras. The animals are safe on a Sutter County resident's property used to house abandoned animals.
Three storm systems will hit Northern California during the next six days, according to the National Weather Service. The first system will drop about an inch of rain in Oroville between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday. Greater amounts of precipitation will fall in the mountains northeast of Lake Oroville.