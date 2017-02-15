Miami Republican Sen. Anitere Flores talks about a proposal to reform the K-12 school testing schedule during a press conference at the Florida Capitol on Feb. 15, 2017.
Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/article132889274.html#storylink=cpy
More than two dozen protesters gathered Tuesday night on Tacoma, Washington's Tideflats outside the Northwest Detention Center, where federal immigration authorities earlier brought a Seattle man who came to the U.S. from Mexico as a child.
he Everglades may be in trouble, wilted by decades of flood control and facing growing risk from sea rise driven by climate change. If freshwater is not restored soon, there is a fear the region will begin a self-replicating cycle of decline.
Pittsburgh RHP Pat Light was acquired from Minnesota last week, and needed to a borrow a glove for Tuesday's workout after his gear didn't arrive until after practice. General manager Neal Huntington spoke about Light's upside. Video by Jason Dill.