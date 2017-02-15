Dovydas Neverauskas aims to be first Lithuania MLB player with Pirates

President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference on Wednesday that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned amid concern over ties with Russia, is a "wonderful man" who was treated "very, very unfairly by the media." Trump also asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on building Jewish settlements in order to pursue peace negotiations with the Palestinians.
More than two dozen protesters gathered Tuesday night on Tacoma, Washington's Tideflats outside the Northwest Detention Center, where federal immigration authorities earlier brought a Seattle man who came to the U.S. from Mexico as a child.
he Everglades may be in trouble, wilted by decades of flood control and facing growing risk from sea rise driven by climate change. If freshwater is not restored soon, there is a fear the region will begin a self-replicating cycle of decline.