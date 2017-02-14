Sarasota police receives donation of 500 teddy bears

Water levels dropped Monday at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people from towns lying below the lake.
Japan's prime minister described the U.S. as the "champion of democracy," and President Donald Trump spoke highly of the "great friendship" that has formed between the two of them at a White House news conference Friday.
The California Department of Water Resources said it planned to slow releases from Oroville Dam’s damaged main spillway “to prevent erosion along the north side of the spillway from compromising nearby power line towers.” The lines run to the dam’s power plant.