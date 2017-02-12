Latest News

February 12, 2017 10:50 AM

Palmetto man avoids serious injury in wrong-way crash on I-75

Herald staff report

A Palmetto man avoided serious injury when his vehicle was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 75 in south Hillsborough County early Sunday morning.

Juan Luis Garcia, 26, was traveling northbound on I-75 in a 2007 GMC truck about four miles south of Sun City Center just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. That was when his vehicle was struck head-on by a 2000 Nissan SUV driven by Gregg Alan Richardson, 57, of Land O’Lakes. Richardson was traveling south in the northbound lanes.

According to the FHP release, alcohol was a factor in the accident, and charges are pending against Richardson, who was transported to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries.

Garcia suffered minor injuries.

