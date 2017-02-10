$7.5 million will make a new home for these boys and girls

A tow truck driver hauling two motorcycles to a lot after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade lost his haul to dozens of motorcycle riders who surrounded him. But one of them was caught after posting video of the scene on Facebook.
Surveillance video released by the Orlando Police Department shows a man gunning down a man and severely injuring four other people. The shooting happened on Dec. 11, 2016. Police released the video in hopes that someone would recognize the gunman.
Polar bears Nikita, a male, and Anana, a female, are engaged in a season of courtship at North Carolina Zoo. The bears are being kept together during breeding season as zoo officials are hopeful that the pair will produce a cub.
Midway down the Lake Oroville Dam spillway there appears to be trouble. Along with the water, chunks of concrete can be seen flying around the 18-second mark. State engineers were expected to conduct their first inspections Wednesday morning of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, about 24 hours after a 250-foot-long pothole was discovered in the massive structure, forcing a halt in water releases.