More Videos

2:35 'We are all responsible for the well-being of this country': Khizr Khan speaks at Islamic Center

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'

0:26 Lakewood Ranch defender Nate Ellis is excited for the state semifinals

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."

0:19 Lakewood Ranch wins playoff basketball game without top player

1:20 Washington State AG on ruling against travel ban: 'complete victory'

0:26 Circus officials open Circus Sarasota with message to Wallenda family.

1:13 Meet the future CEOs at Haile Middle School

2:14 Cousin of Nik Wallenda says there's more to the high-wire fall

3:09 Learning the "Break the Chain" dance in preparation for this weekend's One Billion Rising flash mobs

2:40 Nik Wallenda discusses what happened when 5 fell from a high-wire pyramid