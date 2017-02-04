Sights and sounds from the Bradenton Area River Regatta

: A knife-wielding man attacked French soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer during a press conference on Thursday said the Treasury Department amended recent sanctions imposed by the Obama administration that prevented U.S. companies from exporting electronic products to Russia.
Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.
White Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump's first military raid that occurred in Yemen in January was a success despite both U.S. and civilian casualties. "This was a very very well thought out and executed effort," Spicer said.