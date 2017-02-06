Braden River basketball ready to make noise in the district tournament

Reno finished seventh at the third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta.
The third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta ended with the anticipated fireworks show over the Manatee River and the Green Bridge.
Festivities in Palmetto as part of the Bradenton Area River Regatta drew thousands on Saturday.
The Budweiser Clydesdales drew crowds as they made their trek across the Green Bridge from Bradenton to Palmetto during Saturday's Bradenton Area River Regatta.
Sights and sounds from the third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta.
The Hernando De Soto Historical Society Little Anglers fishing tournament and Saint Stephen's 5K Falcon Run kick start the Bradenton Area River Regatta.
The Bruins fell in Friday's district basketball championship, but play next week in the region quarterfinals at Immokalee. Video by Jason Dill.
Avshalom Weinstein and his Violins of Hope exhibit visited two Manatee County schools Friday, showing students Holocaust-era violins and telling the stories behind them.