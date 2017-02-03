Bradenton Area River Regatta final preparations

Press Secretary Sean Spicer during a press conference on Thursday said the Treasury Department amended recent sanctions imposed by the Obama administration that prevented U.S. companies from exporting electronic products to Russia.
Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.
University Park Country Club head pro Ashley Hayden teaches you the art of driving accurately and with more power comes from tucking your chin under your shoulder in this week's Bradenton Herald Golf Tip.
The HOSA Regional Competitive Events Conference was held Thursday at Manatee Technical College East Campus, placing students with hopes of one day entering the medical field in practical challenges and scenarios.