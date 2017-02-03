911 call for Sarasota house fire

White Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump's first military raid that occurred in Yemen in January was a success despite both U.S. and civilian casualties. "This was a very very well thought out and executed effort," Spicer said.
University Park Country Club head pro Ashley Hayden teaches you the art of driving accurately and with more power comes from tucking your chin under your shoulder in this week's Bradenton Herald Golf Tip.
The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017.
In his plaid suspenders, feather-shaped earring and white Rydell quad skates, Burt DeZarn burns up the rink at Jellybeans in Cary, North Carolina every Saturday – a 76-year-old roller-champ with moves that catch envious eyes.
Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos.