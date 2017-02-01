Lakewood Ranch High's Gi Krstec signs with Maryland soccer

The senior attacking midfielder had lots of offers, but she didn't waver from her commitment to the Terps. Video by Jason Dill.
Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

Crime

Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.

Editor's Choice Videos