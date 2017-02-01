Lakewood Ranch High's Sam Jackson signs with UCF football

The offensive lineman stayed true to the Knights after a late bid by USF came in. Video by Jason Dill.
Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

Crime

Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.

Editor's Choice Videos