Lakewood Ranch High's Sam Jackson signs with UCF football

A video of a match between kids all under the age of 8 (according to the Daily Mail) was pure joy. When one team scored a goal off a free kick, players from both sides joined in the celebration. That seems to include the opposition goalie who allowed the goal.
Judge Neil Gorsuch thanks President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for being nominated to fill a Supreme Court seat that has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. "As this process now moves to the senate, I look forward with speaking with members from both sides of the aisle," Gorsuch said.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge. He was born in Denver and is 49 years old. He’s the youngest Supreme Court nominee in nearly 25 years.
Community Christian School second grader Jeffrey Holz was surprised with tickets to Legoland and a bevy of Lego swag Tuesday, as officials from the toy company recognized the 8 year old for his generosity.
A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.