Palmetto High student athletes commit to keeping traditions and dreams going

Judge Neil Gorsuch thanks President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for being nominated to fill a Supreme Court seat that has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. "As this process now moves to the senate, I look forward with speaking with members from both sides of the aisle," Gorsuch said.
About 400 people rallied at Miami-Dade’s government headquarters Tuesday as leaders demanded the county defy President Donald Trump and refuse to extend local jail time for immigrants wanted by federal authorities.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge. He was born in Denver and is 49 years old. He’s the youngest Supreme Court nominee in nearly 25 years.
Community Christian School second grader Jeffrey Holz was surprised with tickets to Legoland and a bevy of Lego swag Tuesday, as officials from the toy company recognized the 8 year old for his generosity.
A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.
The Sarasota Police Department released surveillance footage showing gunmen who robbed the Dollar General store at 2628 17th St., on Jan. 24. Three men walked into the Dollar General, confronted one store employee and took her at gunpoint to an office where a second employee was working. The three men demanded cash from both employees and fled.