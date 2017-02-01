Braden River signs multiple football players

A video of a match between kids all under the age of 8 (according to the Daily Mail) was pure joy. When one team scored a goal off a free kick, players from both sides joined in the celebration. That seems to include the opposition goalie who allowed the goal.
About 400 people rallied at Miami-Dade’s government headquarters Tuesday as leaders demanded the county defy President Donald Trump and refuse to extend local jail time for immigrants wanted by federal authorities.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge. He was born in Denver and is 49 years old. He’s the youngest Supreme Court nominee in nearly 25 years.
Community Christian School second grader Jeffrey Holz was surprised with tickets to Legoland and a bevy of Lego swag Tuesday, as officials from the toy company recognized the 8 year old for his generosity.