Countdown to Signing Day: Braden River

Braden River has the biggest class with six football players expected to sign on Wednesday. Video by Jason Dill.
Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

Crime

Video shows gunmen who robbed store

The Sarasota Police Department released surveillance footage showing gunmen who robbed the Dollar General store at 2628 17th St., on Jan. 24. Three men walked into the Dollar General, confronted one store employee and took her at gunpoint to an office where a second employee was working. The three men demanded cash from both employees and fled.

National

Bishop punched in face during Mass

A man has been arrested and charged with punching Newark Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz during Mass on Saturday January 28, 2017 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey.

World

Yachting to Cuba from the United States

Hundreds of yachts that have been sailing from the United States to Cuba since September 2015, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a new set of regulations approved by the former Obama administration that opened the door to passenger transportation to the island by sea.

Editor's Choice Videos