Countdown to Signing Day: IMG Academy

Protesters, lawyers and elected officials were at J.F.K. Saturday where nearly a dozen travelers had been detained, according to an airport official. They were detained following the day Trump signed an executive action that tightened the United States' refugee and visa policies.
An albino alligator with all-white skin has become the star attraction at Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. Park officials said the alligator, named Pearl, has become the star attraction at the 110-acre preserve and pictures of the unusually-colored gator have gone viral on social media.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that the Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports, while speaking with reporters on Air Force One en route to Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday.
In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on January 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.
Kilindo Nalukuli, originally from the Congo, came to the United States from Tanzania as a refugee, talk recently at Della Lamb Community Services in Kansas City about her concerns regarding President Donald Trump and his stance on refugees.
The late Belleville, Illinois resident Robin Porch's obituary included jokes aimed at President Donald Trump. Porch’s two daughters, Ashli Sparks and Sara Fields, explained that their mother was an activist, feminist and not without a healthy sense of humor.