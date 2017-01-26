Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

Brent Musburger has enjoyed his time travelling through SEC country each week as part of the lead broadcasting team for the conference's television home. He took time away from prepping for Auburn's season-opener to share his thoughts on this year’s team, impressions of Deshaun Watson and stories about his previous visits to the Plains.
Mary Tyler Moore brought a new depiction of the American woman to both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Virginia Heffernan, a contributing writer for The New York Times, discusses Ms. Moore's roles and their influence.
The Sacramento River flooded a road southwest of Chico, California, on Tuesday, leaving drivers who tried to cross stuck in the water. If you come up to a flooded roadway, don't attempt to cross it. Stay put and call 911.
The first legal exports from Cuba to the U.S. in more than 50 years arrived at Port Everglades Tuesday. The shipment is small, just two containers of artisanal charcoal, but the importer hopes it will be the harbinger of more trade to come.