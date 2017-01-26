Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

The mother of Naika Venant, who committed suicide on Facebook Live, speaks to the media on Jan. 25, 2016.
Patrick Farrell Miami Herald

Sit down interview with legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger

Brent Musburger has enjoyed his time travelling through SEC country each week as part of the lead broadcasting team for the conference's television home. He took time away from prepping for Auburn's season-opener to share his thoughts on this year’s team, impressions of Deshaun Watson and stories about his previous visits to the Plains.

How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

Mary Tyler Moore brought a new depiction of the American woman to both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Virginia Heffernan, a contributing writer for The New York Times, discusses Ms. Moore's roles and their influence.

