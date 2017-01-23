Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his first official press briefing on Monday clarified to reporters his controversial remarks on crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration. "Our intentions are never to lie to you," said Spicer.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration would be opening four “Skype seats” in the briefing room so that journalists who aren’t in or near Washington can attend virtually. Spicer said, “I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices not necessarily based here in the Beltway.”
Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the arrest of Frankie Eugene Bybee, an 18-year-long employee with the sheriff's office who is accused of the attempted murder of a 79-year-old Sarasota woman.
Infielder Christian Colon and pitchers Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy attended a candlelight vigil for teammate Yordano Ventura, who was killed in an automobile accident in the Dominican Republic. The emotional gathering was held outside of Kauffman Stadium on Sunday night, Jan. 22, 2017.