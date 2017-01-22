Fair fans say goodbye to 101st Manatee County Fair

Former president Barack Obama gave a farewell speech to White House staff, supporters and members of the military at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump.
Rev. Franklin Graham closed out Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump by saying his prayer was that God would bless the new president, his family, his administration. It started raining as Trump began his inauguration speech.
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escorted former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Trump took the oath of office.