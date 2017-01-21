Women's March on Washington has Florida participants

Former president Barack Obama gave a farewell speech to White House staff, supporters and members of the military at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump.
Protesters clashed with police along L Street and 12th Street in Washington, D.C., following the inauguration of Donald Trump. Police used pepper spray in to push protesters back. Flashbangs were also set off.
Rev. Franklin Graham closed out Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump by saying his prayer was that God would bless the new president, his family, his administration. It started raining as Trump began his inauguration speech.