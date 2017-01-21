Lakewood Ranch girls soccer wins 13th district title

Protesters clashed with police along L Street and 12th Street in Washington, D.C., following the inauguration of Donald Trump. Police used pepper spray in to push protesters back. Flashbangs were also set off.
Rev. Franklin Graham closed out Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump by saying his prayer was that God would bless the new president, his family, his administration. It started raining as Trump began his inauguration speech.
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escorted former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Trump took the oath of office.