Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Mike Pence on January 20, 2017.
YouTube/Trump Inaugural

Politics & Government

Man claims DeploraBall protesters beat him

Protesters and supporters of President-elect Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington, D.C. called the "DeploraBall" on Thursday. Police used chemical spray on some protesters to try to control the unruly crowd. One Trump supporter said his hat had been taken. Another man said demonstrators had beaten him up.

