Nick Goody, Josh Renick and Harry Saferight inducted into State College of Florida Hall of Fame

"In the press it has been said that I ran a foreclosure machine. This is not an accurate description of my roll at OneWest Bank," stated Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Trump's nominee for treasury secretary during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.
Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence took a moment during a news conference on Wednesday to thank President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. "The cooperation that the outgoing administration has extended in this transition effort would make everyone proud," said Pence.
President-elect Donald Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer previewed points Trump will talk about in his inauguration speech at press conference held Thursday. "He'll talk about infrastructure, education, manufacturing base," Spicer said.
Alvaro Moreno was planning to flee Cuba for the U.S. in July. But when Trump was elected, his travel group convinced him to leave the island immediately over concerns the new president may repeal the so-called “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy. Now Moreno, who crossed safely into U.S. territory just hours before the policy repeal, hopes that President-elect Donald Trump will reverse Obama’s decision once he assumes office.
A woman was crossing the street at a Brooklyn, New York intersection on Friday, January 13, 2017, when a yellow school bus making a right turn plowed into her. Miraculously, the 43-year-old woman survived.
Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy