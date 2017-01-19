Latest News
ATF SAC and Assistant United States Attorney Discuss Manatee County Crime Ring Case
Daryl McCrary SAC of the ATF Tampa Field Division, and Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Murray, of the U.S. Department of Justice recall their cases against the Manatee county gang members being sentenced this week on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the U.S Department of Justice in Tampa. Their efforts in the takedown of Manatee county gang members Charlie “Mr. 30N32” Green, Corey “James” Harris, Napoleon “Pole” “Mr. 760” Harris, 32, Jerry “Jerk” Green, 30, Nathaniel “Popo” Harris, 24, and Deonte “Tang” Martin, 26, resulted in multiple life sentences for each of the members involved.Zack Wittman Bradenton Herald