ATF SAC and Assistant United States Attorney Discuss Manatee County Crime Ring Case

Daryl McCrary SAC of the ATF Tampa Field Division, and Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Murray, of the U.S. Department of Justice recall their cases against the Manatee county gang members being sentenced this week on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the U.S Department of Justice in Tampa. Their efforts in the takedown of Manatee county gang members Charlie “Mr. 30N32” Green, Corey “James” Harris, Napoleon “Pole” “Mr. 760” Harris, 32, Jerry “Jerk” Green, 30, Nathaniel “Popo” Harris, 24, and Deonte “Tang” Martin, 26, resulted in multiple life sentences for each of the members involved.
Zack Wittman Bradenton Herald

Cuban’s fear turns to hope

Alvaro Moreno was planning to flee Cuba for the U.S. in July. But when Trump was elected, his travel group convinced him to leave the island immediately over concerns the new president may repeal the so-called “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy. Now Moreno, who crossed safely into U.S. territory just hours before the policy repeal, hopes that President-elect Donald Trump will reverse Obama’s decision once he assumes office.

New York City woman run over by school bus

A woman was crossing the street at a Brooklyn, New York intersection on Friday, January 13, 2017, when a yellow school bus making a right turn plowed into her. Miraculously, the 43-year-old woman survived. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy

Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

During her confirmation hearing, South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador nominee Nikki Haley said she doesn't "claim to know everything" about the United Nations. After making her case for why she should be confirmed as ambassador, she talked about working to "reform" the U.N. "in ways that will rebuild the confidence of the American people."

Obama holds last press conference of his presidency

President Obama thanked the Washington press corps during his last press conference Wednesday and spoke of the media's importance in a democracy. "It goes without saying that essential to that is a free press. That is part of how this place, this country, this grand experiment of self-government has to work," Obama said.

