Steer showmanship showcases exhibitor skills

Thursday night's steer showmanship class gave exhibitors the chance to learn from the judge and showcase their skills.
Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

Politics & Government

Prepping for an inaugural pot protest

DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.

National

Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game cameras caught an elusive wolverine eating from a frozen deer leg placed about 12 miles northeast of McCall as bait. The animals, part of the weasel family, are being studied across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as researchers try to figure out how many of the secretive animals share our states.

