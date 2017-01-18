MLK Day shooting victim explains what happened

Gerome Battle, one of the eight people shot after the Martin Luther King Day Parade on January 16, 2017 in Miami, describes what happened
Prepping for an inaugural pot protest

DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.

Woman narrowly escapes as car slams into salon

A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window. Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it into the building. No one inside the salon was injured.

Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game cameras caught an elusive wolverine eating from a frozen deer leg placed about 12 miles northeast of McCall as bait. The animals, part of the weasel family, are being studied across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as researchers try to figure out how many of the secretive animals share our states.

