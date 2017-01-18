MLK Day shooting victim explains what happened

DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.
A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window. Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it into the building. No one inside the salon was injured.
The gunman who opened fire on Fort Lauderdale airport travelers, leaving a trail of questions about his motive for killing five people and injuring six others, is expected to be ordered held before trial by a federal magistrate judge on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Idaho Fish and Game cameras caught an elusive wolverine eating from a frozen deer leg placed about 12 miles northeast of McCall as bait. The animals, part of the weasel family, are being studied across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington as researchers try to figure out how many of the secretive animals share our states.
American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, speaker of the house, astronaut to walk in space, chess grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.