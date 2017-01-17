City of Orlando releases photos from Pulse shooting investigation

A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department
A photo from the investigation into the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Orlando Police Department